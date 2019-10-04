Even the 911 operators couldn’t believe it. A 1,600-pound purebred Angus bull running free in West Baltimore streets.
“There’s a bull loose on Westwood and South Smallwood,” one caller said to a 911 operator.
“A what loose, sir?” the operator asked.
The Baltimore Police Department released the 911 calls from Wednesday’s incident in which a bull escaped from a livestock trailer at a red light. It’s the third bull this year, and at least the seventh since 2014, to make a run for freedom in West Baltimore.
