Man with severe head injury after a ‘Batmobile’ traveling at a ‘high rate’ crashes into I-83 guardrail

Two Baltimore men in a three-wheel black roadster crashed into a guardrail driving northbound I-83 at Ruxton Road Saturday around 6:50 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.
The passenger, a 37-year-old from Brooklyn, was ejected from the two-seater Polaris Slingshot car and suffered severe head injuries, according to police. The man is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, police said.
Police said witnesses reported the car traveling at a “high rate.” Pictures of the crash site show a significant dent in the guardrail. The Slingshot is a open-air car often called a “Batmobile” and the men were not wearing helmets, police said.
The driver, Michael Jerome Barnes Jr., has been arrested for suspected impairment, according to police.
Troopers discovered fewer than 10 grams of marijuana in the car, but Barnes was suspected to be impaired by drugs, according to police. Police said his blood has been drawn, but there are no results and no charges yet.
Barnes, 33, has numerous traffic charges on his record. He was found guilty of driving 108 in a 55 mph in Talbot County in June, according to Talbot County District Court records.
In July, he was found guilty of a “spinning wheels” traffic infraction in Baltimore City, according to Baltimore District Court Records.
In April 2018, he was found guilty of driving 101 mph in a 50 mph speed limit zone also in Talbot County, according to court records.