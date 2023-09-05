Baltimore Police fire shots at man suspected of stealing from 7-Eleven Tuesday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore Police Department Officer fired multiple shots at a man suspected of stealing from a 7-Eleven shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference detectives were already in the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore’s Saint Agnes neighborhood investigating past burglaries at the shopping center that includes the 7-Eleven, a tobacco store and several carry-out restaurants.

Advertisement

“Their attention was drawn to the 7-Eleven where an individual was shoplifting,” Worley said. “Apparently he got into a vehicle. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and tried to stop the individual. At one point he pulled the vehicle out striking one of our officers with a minor injury to the hand, and then he fled. Officers discharged at the vehicle.”

Worley later clarified he believes one officer fired the shots. He added one officer was taken to a hospital with a minor hand injury, another officer was hospitalized with chest pains and the status of the suspect is unknown.

Advertisement

This article may be updated.