A guide to fire up your 2023 Baltimore Fourth of July activities

Baltimore is preparing for their annual Fourth of July festivities around the city.

Fireworks are illegal in Maryland, but there are plenty of things to do around the Baltimore area for the whole family, including pets. The city’s annual 15-minute fireworks show is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. and there are activities to fill your entire holiday.

Baltimore City

9:00 a.m. — AVAM Pet Parade

The American Visionary Art Museum will host their annual pet parade and pet talent show. Pet registration starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the parade at 9 a.m.

Everyone is invited to register their pets in the parade in star-spangled fashion. There will be a prize for the pet “that embodies the spirit of a true patriotic visionary,” according to AVAM.

10:30 a.m. — 30th Annual Fourth of July Parade

Celebrating Independence Dayin classic manner, the community is invited to decorate floats, vehicles or wagons to celebrate the holiday. Assembly is at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. beginning at the 800 block of William Street in Federal Hill.

1-10 p.m. — Cherry Hill Arts Festival

The seventh annual Cherry Hill Festival is returning to Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore. Admission is free, and there is something for everyone in the family. There will be arts and crafts, the Children’s Village, vendors and more. There will be food trucks available.

1:05 p.m. — Orioles game

The Orioles vs. New York Yankees game begins at Yankee Stadium. Fans can watch it on MASN TV or local bars.

6-10 p.m. — Baltimore Museum of Industry

The price for a vehicle and all of its passengers cost $95 to watch fireworks along the waterfront. The ticket also includes museum admission. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.

7:30-10 p.m. — Baltimore Fireworks Cruise on Annapolitan II

Bring the entire family to cruise through the Inner Harbor for the best angles of the fireworks. Complimentary desserts will be available as well as a full bar for purchasing drinks. The price is $75 for adults and $35 for children 11 and under.

8 p.m. — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Star-Spangled Concert will begin in Rash Field Park. The concert will continue up until the firework show at 9:15 p.m.

Baltimore County

8:15 a.m. — Towson 4 on 4th Four Mile Run and 1776 Family/Kid’s Fun Run

Towson will host their annual four mile run through the Fourth of July morning. Registration is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. July 3. The registration fee is $35.

The annual firework show is returning this year at Loch Raven Technical Academy on LaSalle Road 9-9:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are encouraged as the show is privately funded. Donation information can be found here.

Anne Arundel County

6:30 p.m. — Parade and firework show

The Annapolis City parade will start at Amos Garrett Blvd and West Street. The route ends at Susan Campbell Park. The firework show will be held at 8 p.m. to 9:45. Due to road closures, particpants are encouraged to plan ahead with the city’s parking website here.

Carroll County

4 p.m. — Carroll County Farm Museum

Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the Carroll County Farm Museum. The cost is $5 per car, which includes access to self-guided farmhouse tours, Hoff Barn tours, blacksmith, tinsmith, kids tent with activities and games, Farmyard Friends and a playground for visitors.

There will be live music on Park Avenue starting at 5:30 p.m. Food vendors are available, but guests are welcome to bring coolers. Alcohol and glass is prohibited. Early arrival is suggested as roads will close around 8:30 p.m. to prepare for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.

Harford County

Monday, July 3 — Havre de Grace Celebrations

If you want to start your celebrations sooner than the Fourth of July, Havre de Grace will be hosting events as early as June 28 with their carnival. The last day of the carnival is Monday, July 3. There will be a parade on Monday at 2 p.m. followed by the firework show at 9:30 p.m.

6:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Bel Air celebrations

Residents can start their day celebrations in Bel Air with the flag raising ceremony at 6:45 a.m., followed by family-friendly events at Shamrock Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The mile-long Bel Air parade will start at 6 in the evening from Idlewild and S. Main to E. Gordon and N. Main. Finally, the firework show will end the day at 9:30 p.m.

Ocean City

6:30 p.m. — Ocean Events Begins

Kutt Productions will lead the events starting with announcements ar 6:30 p.m., followed by the U.S. Army Band Downrange performance at Caroline Street Stage and in the downtown N. Division Street Beach. The music will continue until the firework show at 9:30. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn/beach chairs, blankets and towels.

In uptown Northside Park, 125th Street, guests can enjoy live music and the firework display. The Inlet Lot rate is $5.00 an hour. Guests are encouraged to take public transportation and arrive early to avoid parking conflicts.

Fireworks remain illegal in Maryland except for the following: gold-labeled sparklers, ground base sparklers, party poppers, snap pops and snakes. Ground-based sparklers are prohibited in Ocean City, Harford and Howard County.

All fireworks are illegal in Baltimore City and Montgomery County.

Law enforcement can confiscate fireworks and issue citations under public safety titles for discharging fireworks without permit and possession of fireworks, both has a penalty of $250 each.

Traveling

Travelers should expect to see road closures around 8:30 p.m. in preparation for firework displays. Partygoers can visit the Baltimore City Department of Transportation website for updates on traffic advisories. The department also recommended the Waze app for updates in real time.

Public transportation such as the bus, water taxis and ride shares will continue to be available. Bus routes 54, 65, 76, 71, 78 are suggested for transportation into the Inner Harbor. A day pass can be purchased for $4.60 for non-seniors and $2.30 for seniors and those with disabilities.

Water taxis are another way to navigate the the Inner Harbor (literally). All day passes can be purchased here. Passengers ages 3-12 are $11 and 13+ are $20. There are discounts available for veterans and first responders.