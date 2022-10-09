17-year-old driver who police were ‘attempting to investigate’ dies in four-vehicle crash in Northwest Baltimore

A 17-year-old died in a crash after he drove through an intersection and collided with multiple vehicles, Baltimore Police said.

The teen, who was not immediately identified, was driving a Honda CRV that officers were “attempting to investigate” when he drove through the intersection at Liberty Heights Avenue and Grantley Road in Northwest Baltimore’s Ashburton neighborhood.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigates fatal encounters with police, responded to the scene to conduct a joint investigation with the department’s Special Investigations Response Team.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. at the 3600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the crash, and other victims declined medical treatment on the scene, police said. No information was available on the number of victims or their conditions.

This story will be updated.