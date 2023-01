A 30-year-old man died Thursday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a small SUV at the 5600 block of The Alameda in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

The crash occurred at 6:32 p.m. near the Alameda Marketplace shopping center. Police said the motorcycle struck the SUV as its driver attempted to make a left turn.

Medics took the driver of the motorcycle to a hospital, where he later died. Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured.