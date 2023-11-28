Advertisement
Baltimore City

16-year-old shot in West Baltimore’s Allendale Monday

Baltimore Sun

A 16-year-old boy was shot in West Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Wildwood Parkway around 4:12 p.m., stopped a fleeing vehicle and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the crime scene was a few blocks away at the 4000 block of West Franklin Street, police said.

Anyone with information can contract detectives at 410-396-2488.

