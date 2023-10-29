17-year-old girl shot in Franklin Square Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Police say

A 17-year-old girl was shot in Central Southwest Baltimore’s Franklin Square neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Penrose Avenue at 1:26 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the left arm, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2488.

A 33-year-old man was shot in Southeast Baltimore’s Graceland Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Graceland Avenue at 1:08 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.