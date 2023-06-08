Woman shot in Southwest Baltimore double shooting Tuesday dies on Wednesday, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 46-year-old woman died after being shot in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday evening, Baltimore Police said.

At about 6:23 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1300 block of Booth Street, on the border of Franklin Square and Union Square neighborhoods when they witnessed the shooting.

Officers located a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his legs in the block of North Carey Street. Police located another victim, 46-year-old Kimberly Benjamin, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the intersection of McHenry and South Street.

Both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment. Despite hospital efforts, Benjamin was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

An unidentified male suspect was arrested at the intersection of McHenry and South Carey Street.

Those with information are being advised to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or by texting a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.