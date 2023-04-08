Bruce Springsteen opens new and improved CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore

Performer Bruce Springsteen leans in to the crowd during his concert at BaltimoreÕs CFG Bank Arena Friday., April 7, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Bruce Springsteen played the grand opening of Baltimore’s new and improved CFG Bank arena Friday night.

“The Boss” sold out the entire venue, which recently finished an 11-month, $250 million renovation and hopes to double its number of concerts from 20 to 25 a year to about 60 a year.

Springsteen played one long set followed by a seven-song encore.

The arena, which opened in 1962 as the Baltimore Civic Center and has hosted legendary names like Frank Sinatra, Elvis and the Beatles over the years, seats 14,000 people and is following up Springsteen by hosting the Eagles Saturday night.

Performer Bruce Springsteen leans in to the crowd during his concert at BaltimoreÕs CFG Bank Arena Friday., April 7, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Bruce Springsteen 04/07/23 Baltimore setlist according to setlist.fm

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Lucky Town (tour debut, first performance since 2017)

Kitty’s Back

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

Hungry Heart (crowd sang the first verse and chorus)

Pay Me My Money Down (The Weavers cover)

The E Street Shuffle

Last Man Standing (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Encore

Thunder Road

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

I’ll See You in My Dreams