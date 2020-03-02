‘I’m sore, but I’m alive’: Baltimore man struck by van, knocked off scooter in hit-and-run in Canton

They were riding the scooters safely on the right side of the road and weren’t weaving through traffic, he said. Donaldson said he shouted at the driver to “Cut it out, [expletive]." Instead, the driver shouted an expletive back at him and accelerated, striking him from behind and knocking him off the scooter around 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at South Linwood Avenue and Hudson Street, outside Lee’s Pint & Shell. The driver in the van drove off as others rushed to check on Donaldson, lying in the street.