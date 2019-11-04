Light Rail service will be disrupted between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations for nearly a week, beginning Wednesday, because of construction, the Maryland Transit Administration announced Monday.
A shuttle bus will operate between the two stations during the closure, which is expected to last from 4:30 a.m. Wednesday until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, the MTA said. The agency blamed “construction and repair work in the downtown area” for the closure.
“We are asking patrons to please plan ahead and allow extra time for your travels during this time,” the MTA said in its alert. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your patience as we continue to work to keep your ride safe!”