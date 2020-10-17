Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Charles Street Promenade | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Oct 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM The Charles Street Promenade shut down parts of Charles Street to traffic on Saturday, allowing pedestrians to walk, ride bikes and dine outdoors in street parklets. 10-17-2020 (Ulysses Muñoz) Next Gallery PHOTOS Million Man March 25th anniversary Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Lord Baltimore Hotel pivots to coronavirus housing | Photos The Lord Baltimore Hotel has transformed into a residence for people who may have coronavirus and need to be isolated. Oct 16, 2020 Coworkers and love ones remember Marcus Parks | PHOTOS Family and friends remember Marcus Parks | PHOTOS COVID-19 Time Capsule and Memorial Dedication MTA backs off planned cuts to bus service | PHOTOS Protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor | PHOTOS Photos | Historical images of Baltimore City Jail Baltimore City Jail demolition Advertisement