Baltimore's white population swells with millennials, resembling D.C., Brooklyn

“Baltimore is the new Brooklyn,” proclaims a 2009 song by Chicago soul band JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound. Making such comparisons is challenging; just ask a demographer (or the residents of either place).

But for a specific slice of the population, the two places are looking increasingly similar. That group? White residents between the ages of 25 and 34.

People in their mid-20s to mid-30s make up a substantial share of the white population in Baltimore, Brooklyn and several cities across the country including Washington, D.C., which exhibits the most extreme example of this phenomenon, according to newly released Census Bureau estimates for 2018. In Baltimore, more than a quarter of white residents now fall into that age category; in 2000, about 11% did.

The age imbalance among Baltimore’s white residents has persisted for at least the past decade.

“To me, this tells a historic lesson,” said Bill Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. “Baltimore has been attracting these young whites and then sort of letting them go as they get older.”

The city’s mid-20s to mid-30s black and Asian populations have also grown over time; among Hispanics, that cohort has shrunk slightly each year since 2012. As of 2018, 37% of Baltimore residents within the age range were white and 51% were black; in 2000, it was 35% and 53%.

Still, the age distribution of blacks, who have made up a majority of Baltimore’s population since 1970s, remains relatively even. It resembles how the city’s white age distribution looked back in 1990 — two humps, one representing the younger working generation and one the retirement-age population.

An influx of Millennials is not surprising to many of the city’s real estate developers, who cite such trends as a counterpoint to news about Baltimore’s continued population loss.

“The day your article came out about Baltimore’s population decline was the day we finished leasing Anthem House,” said Tom Bozzuto, CEO of The Bozzuto Group, referring to the $100 million luxury apartment complex in Locust Point that boasts some of the highest rents in Baltimore.

Such apartment buildings are “very appealing to that demographic” of young workers, he said.

Dominic Wiker, Vice President and Director of Development at Washington Place Equities, which developed Mount Vernon’s 500 and 520 Park Avenue buildings, said that “of the 300 or so people [living there], we’ve got like one to two people over 40.”

Attracting early career professionals to Baltimore is one thing. Retaining them is another.

“We can't succeed as a city if we're just replacing the people that just left,” said Wiker.

It’s at the “moment of change” in somebody’s life, such as getting married, having children, or retiring, that people choose to move, said Seema Iyer, associate director of the University of Baltimore’s Jacob France Institute.

Some programs target residents at these milestones to try to keep them in the city. For example, Live Baltimore’s Way to Stay campaign educates young parents on the range of education options for their children, such as public zoned and charter schools, Iyer said.

But for many, “it’s just easier to find a place in surrounding counties,” she said.

