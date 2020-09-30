Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland MTA backs off planned cuts to bus service | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Sep 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM The Hogan administration on Wednesday canceled its proposal to slash MTA bus service in the Baltimore region next year in response to falling revenues due to the coronavirus. (Ulysses Muñoz) Next Gallery PHOTOS Protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor | PHOTOS Advertisement Baltimore City Baltimore City Photos | Historical images of Baltimore City Jail Sep 25, 2020 Baltimore City Jail demolition Michael A. Lang Photos: A Bygone Baltimore Kondwani Fidel, an acclaimed local poet, educator and writer | PHOTOS Former home of Cab Calloway demolished | PHOTOS OVER-WIRED IN BALTIMORE Save the USPS rallies in the Baltimore region | PHOTOS Ice Queens Snowball Shop in Locust Point Advertisement