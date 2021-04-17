Protesters support Black Lives Matter, Asian Americans at North Avenue demonstration

A crowd of protesters took to the streets in East Baltimore to proclaim that Black Lives Matter and to show their solidarity with the Asian American community on Saturday, the second demonstration against police brutality and in support of social justice issues to be held in the city in as many days.
Dozens of people brandished handmade signs, raised fists in the air and spoke with passers-by during the demonstration in front of Baltimore City Public Schools administration building on East North Avenue. It was one of dozens of rallies that have taken place across the country during a week that has featured more police shootings of people of color and developments in other such cases.
The Black Lives Matter Interfaith Coalition, an activist group whose members have been staging regular social justice demonstrations in the Baltimore area since last summer, organized the event.
Many passing drivers honked horns in support of the rally that Ryan Sattler, a co-founder of the coalition, could barely be heard as he sought to tell a reporter why he’d helped plan it.
In an email he sent to coalition members before the rally, though, Sattler cited the “terrible” week of violence against African Americans nationwide.
On Sunday, a white police officer in Minnesota, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who is Black, during a traffic stop. A video emerged this week of police in Windsor, Virginia, violently arresting Black Army Lt. Caron Nazario.
On Monday, police in Chicago shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who is Latino, and final arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, are scheduled for Monday.
“Do you need anymore reason to attend Saturday’s BLACK LIVES MATTER rally?” Sattler wrote.
The event followed a demonstration in front of Baltimore City police headquarters that spilled into Harbor East Friday night.
Latest Baltimore City
This article will be updated.