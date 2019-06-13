U.S. Catholic bishops pass 3 measures affirming their accountability in sex abuse cases at Baltimore meeting

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops passed three major proposals Thursday to address their own accountability in sex abuse cases.

On the final morning of their three-day spring meeting in Baltimore, the most powerful clerics in the American church voted overwhelmingly to approve a measure that adapts universal protocols Pope Francis issued last month to the church in the United States.

They also approved a proposal that commits them to the terms of the so-called Dallas Charter, a 2002 document that affirmed a zero tolerance policy against child sexual abuse but excluded bishops, and to accept a measure granting diocesan bishops the power to discipline predecessors who left office for a “grave” reason.

The proposals passed with a total of 647 votes for and eight against, with five votes to abstain.

The actions came a day after the conference approved a measure calling for the creation of a national third-party system by which Catholics and others can file reports of sex abuse by bishops.

This article will be updated.

