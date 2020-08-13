With hazardous gas leaks on the rise in Baltimore area, some ask whether BGE is replacing old pipes fast enough

The number of hazardous gas leaks from old underground pipes in and around Baltimore increased significantly again last year — even as the area’s largest utility continued a state-mandated push to modernize its aging infrastructure.
Last year alone, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. workers performed more than 8,600 leak repairs — an average of two dozen a day. Nearly 4,400 involved leaks considered hazardous, up 20% from the year before, according to data BGE submitted to federal regulators.
Leaks labeled as hazardous include any found near residential areas. The number of these potentially dangerous leaks has gone up each year since 2017, when about 2,500 were reported.
Monday’s fatal gas explosion in Reisterstown Station in Northwest Baltimore has prompted a renewed focus on the state of BGE’s infrastructure, though the cause of the blast remains unknown. The company says no leaks were found by its crews in the area affected by the explosion and that evidence points to the likelihood of “malfunctioning customer-owned equipment” within a building.
BGE is the nation’s oldest gas utility, and much of its infrastructure is over 50 years old. The company is in the midst of a massive project to upgrade its pipes, investing $165 million last year on improvements.
But even with the infusion of cash, it could take two decades to revamp the sprawling underground network at the current rate of work. The company is committed to replacing roughly 50 miles a year, but in the meantime, leaks remain a concern.
State Sen. Delores Kelley, chair of the Finance Committee, calls the situation “frightening” and said the legislature needs to take a hard look at what else can be done to ensure a swifter modernization of BGE’s infrastructure across Central Maryland.
The company offers a number of explanations for the rise in leaky pipes, including improved detection technologies and record-keeping systems. But it also acknowledges a “significant increase” in failures involving a kind of steel material that was often installed before the 1970s.
BGE says that material isn’t found along Labyrinth Road, the site of Monday’s deadly explosion. The gas infrastructure in that neighborhood, though it dates to the 1960s, is considered resilient by BGE.
The company inspected the area in June and July of 2019, according to a series of statements released after the blast, and found no leaks. Certain neighborhoods are checked out annually, but Labyrinth Road is on a three-year inspection cycle.
Kelley said it may be time to step up the scheduled inspections of gas infrastructure, especially as modernization plans are expected to drag on for years.
From 2014 to last year, BGE replaced roughly 260 miles of gas mains under the state program that mandates the work, called STRIDE, for Maryland Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement. Barring problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects to spend $173 million and replace 56 miles of gas main this year.
That’s a small fraction of the roughly 1,100 miles of BGE gas pipes that are made of aging metal that need to be replaced.
State Del. Dereck Davis, chair of the House Economic Matters Committee, said he’s researching ideas for next session to expand the program and accelerate the pace by which crews are replacing outdated infrastructure.
“The reality is, when you have aging infrastructure that needs replacing, anything can happen with that,” he said. “We can’t put our communities and residents in harm’s way.”
Under STRIDE, BGE is specifically targeting cast iron pipes and other outmoded, leak-prone material. The kind of gas infrastructure built along Labyrinth Road would not be targeted by the program.
Jason Stanek, chairman of the Maryland Public Service Commission, said the company must “triage” the repairs it works on because it would be unaffordable to tackle all the problems at once. BGE charges customers a small monthly fee to put toward the infrastructure upgrades.
“We prioritize what projects need to be attended to first,” Stanek said. Still, the age of BGE’s infrastructure is a “standing concern” for the commission, which is charged with regulating utility companies.
While the leaks continue, Chris Burton, BGE’s vice president for gas distribution, said crews respond quickly whenever they receive complaints about a gas odor in a home or business. He recently testified that, in 2019, workers responded to 99.97% of gas odor calls in 60 minutes or less.
“The reality is, when you have aging infrastructure that needs replacing, anything can happen with that. We can’t put our communities and residents in harm’s way.”
BGE crews were immediately called to the site of the Northwest Baltimore explosion Monday morning, but said no gas odors had been reported to them earlier.
The blast leveled three houses, killing 20-year-old Morgan State student Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott. It also injured seven others and displaced dozens of residents.
The utility company says it will work with federal, state and local investigators to determine what caused the explosion.
“The data is indicative of some type of issue beyond the BGE meter on customer-owned equipment and is currently being analyzed by investigators,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Kelley said it’s vital that outside entities look into BGE’s claims to determine fault. The company is expected to file a report to the Public Service Commission in the next 30 days.
At the same time, the commission is considering what penalty to impose on BGE stemming from an August 2019 gas explosion at the Lakeside Office shopping center in Columbia.
Staff determined “BGE failed to provide for safe operation and maintenance of the facilities” serving the Howard County site, and recommended the five-member commission consider levying a $218,000 civil penalty against BGE. The report cited inadequate separation of underground gas and electric services.
The company said 250 locations throughout its Central Maryland service area have lines similar to those at the Columbia building.
Latest Baltimore City
Service to those locations is being redesigned to current industry best practices, the company said, including moving the electrical services outside trenches shared with gas pipes. The work is expected to be finished by next year.