Baltimore Women's March | PHOTOS

Protesters march east on Fayette Street from City Hall.
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Karl Merton Ferron
By
Oct 02, 2021
Protesters marched through downtown Baltimore in support of women's rights on Saturday, October 2.
(Karl Merton Ferron)
Protesters listen to speakers during the Women's March.
Protesters listen to speakers during the Women's March. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Kate Kidwell of Mount Washington speaks through their mask.
Kate Kidwell of Mount Washington speaks through their mask. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Bambi Jenkins of Baltimore pleads for attendees to spread the word for activism and voting.
Bambi Jenkins of Baltimore pleads for attendees to spread the word for activism and voting. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Marchers went into the street to pause traffic.
Marchers went into the street to pause traffic. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Reba Scharff of Baltimore talks through microphone as Margaret Baldridge of Baltimore holds banner supporting rights for women.
Reba Scharff of Baltimore talks through microphone as Margaret Baldridge of Baltimore holds banner supporting rights for women. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Annika Preddie leads protesters with chants between drum beats as protesters numbering over a hundred gather at City Hall.
Annika Preddie leads protesters with chants between drum beats as protesters numbering over a hundred gather at City Hall. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Violet Ervin, 3, stands with her mom Katie Ervin of Baltimore who also holds a supportive sign.
Violet Ervin, 3, stands with her mom Katie Ervin of Baltimore who also holds a supportive sign. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Jeannine Sydnor of Baltimore holds a sign saying “I am a woman/not a womb”
Jeannine Sydnor of Baltimore holds a sign saying “I am a woman/not a womb” (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Women’s march protesters stand in the shadow of Baltimore City Hall.
Women’s march protesters stand in the shadow of Baltimore City Hall. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Meliesa Ross of Charles Village holds a sign during the women’s march at Baltimore’s City Hall, participating in events taking part across the nation.
Meliesa Ross of Charles Village holds a sign during the women’s march at Baltimore’s City Hall, participating in events taking part across the nation. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Meliesa Ross of Charles Village holds a sign while marching on Fallsway during the women’s march which began at Baltimore’s City Hall as the movement participates in events taking part across the nation.
Meliesa Ross of Charles Village holds a sign while marching on Fallsway during the women’s march which began at Baltimore’s City Hall as the movement participates in events taking part across the nation. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
People raise signs with messages about abortion as personal health care in front of Baltimore City Hall.
People raise signs with messages about abortion as personal health care in front of Baltimore City Hall. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
A woman is silhouetted in front of a sign that reads “We won’t go back” during the Baltimore’s women’s march.
A woman is silhouetted in front of a sign that reads “We won’t go back” during the Baltimore’s women’s march. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
