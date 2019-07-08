Don’t miss Orioles players, John Means & Paul Fry, as they guest host at our Brews and O’s event!
Baltimore experiencing widespread water problems: brown water in Inner Harbor, flooding near stadium

The Department of Public Works confirmed they are aware of widespread water problems in Baltimore Monday.

The department declined to comment further but is planning to hold a media briefing at noon where they are expected to talk about visible discoloration in the Inner Harbor, issues with the CSX flooded train tracks and other water problems plaguing the city.

Just before 10 a.m., the department said in a tweet they were assessing a water main break near M&T Bank Stadium at North Howard Street near Pratt Street. They said the visible water east of the stadium was runoff from the believed water main break. About 30 minutes later, Baltimore City Fire Department said in a tweet they were on scene to help with flooding.

The Light Rail was said to be in service because unlike the CSX, its tracks were not underwater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

