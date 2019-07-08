Plane heading to Baltimore forced to land in Raleigh due to possible engine trouble

A Delta plane heading to Baltimore was forced to divert and land in Raleigh, North Carolina after possible engine trouble Monday, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 1425 was on its way from Atlanta to Baltimore when the flight crew decided to divert the MD-88 airplane. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution after receiving an indication of a possible issue with one of the aircraft's engines,” the airline said.

The 148 passengers on board were not injured. Delta said the customers were being placed on a different aircraft.

