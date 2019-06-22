Baltimore among 10 cities where ICE raids are expected starting Sunday, reports say

Baltimore is among 10 cities where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to make arrests starting Sunday, according to multiple news reports.

After President Donald Trump said in a tweet earlier this week that the federal government will deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants, a major sweep is expected. Similar operations have been regularly done since 2003, and have often produced hundreds of arrests.

The Washington Post, Miami Herald and New York Times all reported that Baltimore is among 10 cities are expected to be targeted in raids. The other cities are Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.

Targets of the enforcement operation could include people in “family units” who had already received final orders to leave the country, according to national reports — ICE officials sent letters to about 2,000 such people in February.

In Baltimore, advocates are working to notify residents about their rights.

Catholic Charities and the Esperanza Center, which provides resources to immigrants, is holding a Know Your Rights presentation at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church near Highlandtown. Advocates will explain how to respond if approached by immigration authorities. The Esperanza Center is also providing legal services for those concerned about their immigration status by calling 667-600-2922.

“While it is unlikely that the government has the capacity to carry out large scale deportations, even one family torn apart by deportation is too many,” Esperanza Center officials said in a statement. “The stress and anxiety that this kind of announcement creates for communities in our state is enormous.”

CASA, an immigrant advocacy group, is also holding a similar presentation at 6 p.m. Monday at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Southeast Anchor Library on Eastern Avenue. CASA is also planning a bystander training session for 6 p.m. Tuesday at CASA’s headquarters at 2224 E. Fayette St.

At Centro de los Derechos del Migrante Inc., another immigrant rights group, advocates say they are responding to individual questions from residents.

ICE officials previously told The Baltimore Sun that it could not provide “specific details related to ongoing enforcement operations before the conclusion of those actions” due to security concerns. The agency did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

A Baltimore Police Department spokesman said Saturday he was not aware of any ICE operation this weekend.

Officials at some local jails that have agreements to hold ICE detainees have said they have not received any notification that they could expect an influx of detainees in coming days.

The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker and Thalia Juarez contributed to this story.

