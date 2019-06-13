Two dead in shooting in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood

Baltimore police say two men were found shot to death in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Thursday night.

The department wrote on Facebook that Southwest District officers were called to the 500 block of S. Bentalou St. at 8:18 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert of shots fired.

Officers found two men who had been shot, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote.

Police have not identified the two victims nor whether they have a suspect in the double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or via text message to 443-902-4824.

