Baltimore City Courthouse East floods after restroom sink falls off wall

Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse East experienced flooding Thursday afternoon after a sink fell off the wall in a women’s restroom, the Maryland Judiciary Office said.

The women’s bathroom, the entire first floor and some of the basement took on water, the Department of General Services said. Judiciary spokesperson Terri Charles said the lobby was affected the most, with an inch of water on the floor.

Those inside the courthouse were not allowed outside until deputies from the sheriff’s office could escort them to stairwells to alternative exits, Charles said.

The water in the courthouse has since been turned off and general service workers are beginning to clear the water and will bring in fans to dry the area out, spokesman Ryan Trot said.

It’s not yet clear when or how the sink fell off the wall.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden