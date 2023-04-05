Survivors, experts offer advice on how to process Baltimore Catholic Church sexual abuse report

Reading the long-awaited report detailing 80 years of child sexual abuse throughout the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore, as well as the impending news cycle, can bring mixed, complex feelings to victims reliving their trauma. But with preparation, the catharsis can outweigh the pain, victims’ advocates and survivors say.

The report released Wednesday is nearly 500 pages long and tells how 158 clergy sexually abused more than 600 children and young adults, as well as how the church covered it up and protected abusers.

The Most Rev. William E. Lori, the archbishop of Baltimore, told the half-million Catholics in Central and Western Maryland in an email earlier this week that the report is “devastating to read.” The Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center said in a Tuesday news release the report will “bring a flood of emotions to those who were victims.”

“We know that the release of this report will be a trigger to many, and also an inspiration to many to come forward,” the group said.

Emotionally preparing yourself

The public reckoning will be largely therapeutic for those sexually abused by clergy, helping survivors find the strength to emotionally process their own abuse, said Michael McDonnell, a survivor of sexual abuse within the Philadelphia Archdiocese who serves as the national communications manager for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

But before reading the report, victims should prepare themselves emotionally, he said.

“My absolute advice is to not read it right away,” McDonnell said, advising survivors to first reach out to a trusted person and work to prepare themselves before reading the report.

McDonnell found the validation from similar reports on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and, later, the Catholic Church throughout Pennsylvania, far outweighed the pain of reliving his abuse. He said most survivors found the reports cathartic.

“It was a lot to process,” he said. “It also made it very real that we are not alone.”

Seeing the similarities in the grooming process used by abusive clergy and the abuse itself solidified that validation for McDonnell. He found it most painful to see how the church covered up abuse and protected abusers, choosing to extend the careers of accused clergy members rather than hold them accountable.

“That was kind of the hurting point — seeing who signed off on that process,” McDonnell said.

Seeking support

Survivors should avoid facing the complex emotions brought by the report alone, McDonnell said. Victims can find solace through a network of support — opening up to trusted people, speaking with fellow survivors and seeking mental health guidance.

McDonnell suggests victims take advantage of peer-to-peer support groups, like those run by local SNAP chapters, where survivors can speak with others who experienced the same abuse. The peer-to-peer process makes it easier for survivors to unearth the trauma and open up about their abuse, he said.

Reporting abuse

As they move forward, survivors can act on the feeling of validation through reporting their abuse to law enforcement and seeking legal counsel if they believe they have a claim.

Experiencing validation from the inquiry can inspire “those sitting in silence for decades to find that strength,” McDonnell said.

The MCVRC, a survivor organization that offers advocacy services, legal assistance and other support to victims of crime, encouraged survivors to contact them. The resource center’s main office can be reached at 301-952-0063.