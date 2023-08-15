Advertisement
Baltimore City

Teenager fatally shot, young adult injured in Baltimore City Monday night

Baltimore Sun

A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting in the Gay Street neighborhood Monday evening that also left a26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Central District officers for the Baltimore Police Department responded to the shooting at the 900 block of North Broadway at about 6 p.m. There, they found two males with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transferred to a nearby hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

