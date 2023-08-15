Teenager fatally shot, young adult injured in Baltimore City Monday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting in the Gay Street neighborhood Monday evening that also left a26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Central District officers for the Baltimore Police Department responded to the shooting at the 900 block of North Broadway at about 6 p.m. There, they found two males with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transferred to a nearby hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.