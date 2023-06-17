Eddie’s of Mount Vernon to close end of June

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Eddie's of Mount Vernon on West Eager Street will close at the end of June. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Eddie’s of Mount Vernon announced Saturday that it would close for good at the end of the month after 24 years.

In social media posts on Instagram and Facebook, the grocery store announced that “with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes” that it would close at the end of June.

“We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Mt. Vernon community and will miss all the employees and customers we have grown to know and love over the years,” the post read.

The supermarket planned to relocate in 2019 from its 7 West Eager Street address to the Belvedere condominium tower a block away, but the move did not materialize.

The store said it would begin marking down items for its going-out-of-business sale, but did not give a reason for the closure.

A manager who was present on Saturday afternoon at the store declined to comment or give his name.