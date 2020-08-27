Everything you need to know about Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, site of Vice President Mike Pence’s RNC speech

Although the fort held many roles from its construction through its present as a historical monument (it was designated as such in 1939), it is best known as the place where 1,000 U.S. soldiers resisted a British naval bombardment during the War of 1812. The site of the the American flag during the bombardment and the soldiers’ bravery inspired Francis Scott Key, then detained aboard a British ship in the harbor, to write “The Star Spangled Banner,” which became our national anthem.