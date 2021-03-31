19th-century charm, contemporary commerce coexist in North Baltimore’s Better Waverly neighborhood

Better Waverly has its roots in a series of prominent families’ estates, according to a walking tour organized by the Better Waverly Community Organization. Some of these, including that of the planter Thomas Gorsuch, are immortalized in street names. Sonja Merchant-Jones of the Better Waverly Community Organization said the neighborhood “was like the gateway to Towson” before it developed and was annexed from the county by the city in 1888. Over the ensuing decades, the area became racially mixed and, according to Merchant-Jones, grew into a hub for the LGBTQ community.