Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott leads Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade after initial cancellation

Despite their young ages, Khori Gray, 3, left, and Majesty Talley, 2, keep up with the older members of the Baltimore Go-Getters Band during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott led off the triumphant Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday that he had promised city residents he would deliver.

Drummers, dancers and pompom-twirlers rounded the corner at Eutaw Street shortly after noon and proceeded south down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the street named in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

“This is Baltimore,” the mayor said as he walked in front of the parade, stopping frequently to chat with adults and kids who lined the sidewalk and central median of the mile-long route. “This parade is part of our city’s muscle memory. People come together and come out the way they always do.”

Just 10 days ago, such an outcome seemed unlikely after the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced that the parade was being canceled for the third year in a row. BOPA’s statement noted that the holiday is an official day of service and encouraged residents to honor King’s memory instead by performing charitable work.

The decision drew immediate and passionate protests from local leaders ranging from church pastors to NAACP officers to U.S. Rep Kweisi Mfume, who described the cancellation as “disgraceful” and “disrespectful to entire communities.”

After BOPA issued a “clarifying statement” Jan. 6 saying that the decision had been made jointly with the mayor’s office, Scott responded by tweeting that his staff members would put on the parade without BOPA’s help.

Skeptics wondered how the mayor’s office would pull off an event as complex as a parade in just a week.

But by Monday, Scott’s office had lined up 53 parade units to march, drum and dance. He secured police officers to patrol the parade route and sanitation workers from the Department of Public Works to clean up. (One DPW worker handed out miniature plastic versions of the department’s signature bright-yellow helmets to kids along the parade route.)

Participating units included the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which wowed the crowd with an energetic dance in which lines of performers cut in and out of one another in tight formation and then arrowed out into the crowd.

“Dr. King was a member of our fraternity,” Ryan Turner, 34, of Baltimore said. “He was on the front lines, and so are we.”

Monday’s turnout was slightly smaller than previous MLK Day parades, which averaged more than 70 units.

But there was more than enough to look at and listen to, from a phalanx of gloriously noisy motorcycles to the three horseback riders representing the Carlton Street Stables.

Mfume said he was delighted to be marching in the parade for the first time since 2019. Parades were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of health restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been three years since I walked on these streets,” he said, “and I’m so glad the parade is back.”

He declined to comment on former BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, who resigned last week after Scott called publicly for her to be removed.

But the congressman said that in addition to participating in the parade, he also set aside time to volunteer his services. Earlier Monday, he served meals to homeless people at Our Daily Bread food pantry, he said, and a community cleanup was scheduled in East Baltimore for later in the day.

“There are different ways to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy,” he said.

The city’s top prosecutor, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, marched with daughters Brielle, 16 and London, 6.

London held on to both her father’s hands and attempted to somersault through his arms. But when the girl was asked why she was marching, she had her answer ready.

“Because [Dr. King] was important,” she said.

Carolyn Nelson, 62, drove to the parade from her home in Catonsville with two of her grandchildren: Tyler Rice, 14, and Charlie Peacock, 7.

Nelson has been attending the city-sponsored parade since it was first held in 2001.

“When they canceled it this year, I was so disappointed,” she said. “Then when I heard it was back on, I got excited. I love everything about it: the marching bands, the steppers. I think the city really needs something like this.”

Charlie was an enthusiastic viewer. As the Baltimore Go-Getters Marching Band approached in their eye-catching silver and purple costumes, twirling from one side of the street to the other, Charlie mimicked their movements with her arms and legs.

Michelle Brown high-steps with the Extravaganza Marching Unit in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Sunday. After an outcry over its last-minute cancellation this year, the parade was reinstated and drew large crowds along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Tyler, in contrast, played it cool. A freshman at Woodlawn High School, he said he would have stayed home if he’d been given the choice.

But as the Go-Getters drew nearer, so did the steady thump, thump, thump, thump of their drums. When they were just a few feet away, the sound seemed almost to bounce off the asphalt.

Almost in spite of himself, Tyler glanced up from his cellphone. Then he took off his earbuds.

“I like the drummers,” he said and smiled a great, big smile.