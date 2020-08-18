As Baltimore’s Latino community grows, leaders push for better health care, internet access and a voice

“We’re growing day by day,” Pérez said of the Latino community in Baltimore, where U.S. Census figures show the number of people employed by Hispanic businesses doubled between 2012 and 2017 to roughly 2,500 people. “There’s a lot of Latino folks that are opening businesses all over the city, not just in the Highlandtown area, from restaurants to mechanic shops. There are many people from different places, from Central America, Mexico, a little sprinkle of Spain and Ecuador. It makes Baltimore more diverse; it brings in more joy and culture.”