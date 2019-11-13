“I’m not going to college in Maryland, and I’m definitely not coming back to live here,” said Whitehead, who is in the 11th grade at Gilman School in Roland Park. “I don’t want to deal with the violence. If I’m out late at night, I check out my surroundings. If I’m out on the weekends, I check to make sure I’m not being followed. I want to make sure that everything is as it should be.”