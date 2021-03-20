Highlandtown welcomed immigrants for 150 years of Baltimore history. Today, it still does.

According to an analysis by Baltimore’s planning department, Highlandtown’s population fell from 2,993 in the 1993 to 2,666 in the 2010 Census. In 2018, the median household income was $79,107, which is higher than the city’s median income; it had lower unemployment (4%) than the city at large (7%). The median home sales price from 2017-2019 was about 316,000. Data from the planning department in 2018 showed more than 90% of Highlandtown residents were white, with Hispanic residents as the next-largest racial demographic. Allenback says Highlandtown is made up not only of artists or retirees like herself, but a broad spectrum of white-collar and blue-collar workers. She has a firefighter and military pilot as neighbors.