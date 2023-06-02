Baltimore City Council threatens to trim $1 million from BOPA as budget hearing looms for arts group

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Councilmembers Odette Ramos and Zeke Cohen appear Thursday to discuss their proposal to increase the Enoch Pratt Library's 2023-24 budget by $1 million, while reducing BOPA's budget by the same amount. (Emily Opilo)

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts will appear before the Baltimore City Council Friday evening for a budget hearing that is likely to focus on the quasi-governmental agency’s mission as well as its funding.

Tensions between the council and the arts group that mounts city festivals escalated Thursday when an amendment was introduced that would trim $1 million from BOPA’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.

The proposal from council members Zeke Cohen and Odette Ramos would add $1 million to the budget for the Enoch Pratt Free Library and deduct $1 million from BOPA’s allocation which includes $2.7 million from the city and a one-time $1.5 million payment from the state to assist with producing Artscape, a marquee city event that is billed as the nation’s largest free public outdoor arts festival.

During a news conference Thursday, Cohen said while he supports funding the arts, the council has become “very concerned” that there has been some “real drift within BOPA’s mission.”

”They have not been responsive to our art community, particularly to Black and brown artists that make this city so vibrant,” Cohen said

He noted that BOPA attempted to trademark the name of “Artscape,” a dispute that was revealed by city attorneys during budget hearings Wednesday.

According to public records, attorneys representing the city accused BOPA of trying to “misappropriate” the festival. They told the council Wednesday that they had successfully fought the effort.

Artscape does not belong to BOPA,” Cohen said. “It belongs to Baltimore.”

If the amendment is successful, it would chop a substantial portion of BOPA’s city-funded budget, and roughly 15% of its overall budget, which in recent years has been around $6 million.

It would also mark the second consecutive year that the council has reduced the group’s budget. Councilmembers cut $196,000 from the organization’s $2.6 million allocation in 2022, citing concerns with how money was spent considering several BOPA-sponsored events were canceled or curtailed.

Ramos, who was outspoken Wednesday about her “shock” to learn of the trademark deal, said Thursday that “BOPA has just not performed.”

The councilwoman said she would support moving BOPA’s entire budget to a new arts office and allowing BOPA to “wind down” its work.

BOPA’s budget hearing before the council is scheduled for 6 p.m. The council has until June 26 to pass or amend Mayor Brandon Scott’s $4.4 billion spending plan.