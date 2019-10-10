The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is asking for someone to adopt a 3-year-old dog suffering from an upper respiratory infection, saying the dog “may be passed over because he doesn’t ‘look’ like a dog someone wants to adopt."
On Facebook, the organization wrote that the 3-year-old, named Victory, has an upper respiratory infection and “really needs someone in this critical moment.”
“As you may have seen, BARCS is out space—and we need your help to save the lives of the animals in our shelter,” the organization wrote.
“Animals like Victory, who may be passed over because he doesn’t “look” like a dog someone wants to adopt," the post continues.
Adoption fees are waived at the organizations’ 301 Stockholm Street shelter through Sunday, October 13, the organization wrote.