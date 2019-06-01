Drug conspiracy case includes 'The Wire' actress [Pictures]
Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, the Baltimore actress who played a ruthless hitman on HBO's "The Wire," is among those who have pleaded guilty after a years-long investigation into a drug conspiracy ring in Baltimore. Coverage of the case: More than 60 people, including 'Snoop' of 'The Wire,' arrested in drug raids | Court documents reveal reach of drug ring
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad