At vigil for Baltimore 17-year-old, tributes to a dirt bike rider who inspired a neighborhood

Antwane Knight loved all things bikes.

The 17-year-old loved riding them, fixing them and teaching others how to ride. According to his grandmother, Beverly Prudie, who was one of the organizers of a vigil held Wednesday night in West Baltimore following his death early Sunday morning, Knight’s passion for bikes stemmed from his father. Knight learned to ride when he was three-years-old. Prudie described her grandson as naturally gifted at the sport.

Even in middle school, his love for bikes was obvious. Jasmine Curry, Knight’s 6th and 7th grade language arts teacher at Knowledge and Success Academy, remembers Knight talking endlessly about the topic. And if he wasn’t speaking about it, Knight was pretending to ride a bike while sitting at his desk.

That love eventually grew to include dirt bikes, which he learned to ride in middle school. Not long after, Knight became a popular and prominent rider on Baltimore’s dirt bike scene.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Beverly Purdie, Antwane Knights' grandmother, wipes her eyes after praying with family and friends before a candle light vigil. Beverly Purdie, Antwane Knights' grandmother, wipes her eyes after praying with family and friends before a candle light vigil. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

But Knight’s career in the sport was cut short early Sunday morning when he was shot and killed in the Penrose neighborhood in West Baltimore.

According to his grandmother, Knight left home to buy a few things at the gas station with his girlfriend, who was also shot and wounded in the same incident. Around ten minutes later, his girlfriend came running back to the house to tell the family that Knight had been shot. He was then rushed to UMMS Shock Trauma center but died not long after. Baltimore Police said Thursday they were investigating Knight’s death as a homicide.

Knight’s death is the 128th homicide so far this year, according to the police department, and the 26th homicide in West Baltimore.

The teenager was fatally shot just four days after Baltimore City Public Schools held its annual Peace and Remembrance Day, a memorial event to honor the 12 city school students who died as a result of gun violence this past school year.

“Our young men and young women are being forgotten about and no one seems to care about it,” Curry said.

To many, Knight was known for being a gifted dirt bike rider. But to his friends and family, Knight was remembered for his big heart and eagerness to help.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Dirt bike and bicycle riders show off their skills on Pulaski Street near Penrose Avenue before a candle vigil for Antwane Knight. Dirt bike and bicycle riders show off their skills on Pulaski Street near Penrose Avenue before a candle vigil for Antwane Knight. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Jermaine Purdie, Knight’s 12-year-old brother, recalled all the times he would ask his big brother for a dollar and Knight would hand him more than he asked for. Takiyah Knight, Knight’s 13-year-old sister, said, “If you were his friend, you were his family.”

Rakiya Baylor, Knight’s 14-year-old cousin, described him as a “dream chaser.” She said Knight’s dream was to work hard and get him and his family “out of the ’hood.”

Curry described Knight as special because from a young age he had a passion for those who were wrongfully accused. According to Curry, in middle school, Knight said he wanted to become a lawyer to seek justice for those who were wrongfully convicted.

On Wednesday evening, Knight’s family organized a vigil on the corner of Pulaski Avenue and Penrose Street. Within an hour of the vigil, the crowd grew to over 80 people, spilling into the streets and adjacent blocks. Knight’s grandmother said, “We didn’t realize so many people were going to come.”

The area was filled with friends and family, blue and white balloons and the sounds of dirt bike engines roaming up and down the street—all of Knight’s favorite things.

“I’m glad that Baltimore came out to see him” his grandmother said.

Many at the vigil were still shocked at Knight’s death. His mother, who did not want to be identified, declined to comment. Nika Thompson, the mother of Knight’s best friend, said, “I did not expect this, anybody else, but not ’Twan ’Twan.”