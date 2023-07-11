Metro Subway from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins suspended

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The aftermath of an electrical fire on Friday continues to exasperate as the Metro Subway stations from Owings Mills to the Johns Hopkins Hospital remain closed, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The closure is a result of the MTA administering thorough inspections of the electrical fire. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The latest service alert was issued Monday morning, informing passengers of the suspension and its end time on Wednesday at 11:15 p.m.

Holly Arnold, administrator of the MTA, wrote on Twitter on Monday morning, “We have done a full inspection of the system & the team continues to make repairs. I know this is an inconvenience for riders & appreciate the team working round the clock to reopen.”

Additional bus bridges are in place to transport passengers to the stations from Owings Mills to the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The MTA directed riders to use the Transit app or visit mta.maryland.gov for up-to-date schedules and service information.

Metro passenger Michelle Hayes, 24, described the shutdown as a “real inconvenience” that caused her to be more than an hour late Tuesday morning to pick up her 2-year-old son from his father’s house.

She wasn’t aware of the service suspension until a transit ambassador contracted by the MTA informed her of the expected delays at the bus stop. The news was met with frustration from her and several other passengers.

“We already come out [to the stop] earlier so we won’t be late regardless when it is running. So now we running an extra hour to wait on the bus. … And now we got to get the bus to get [another] bus to get all the way to Owings Mills if need be,” Hayes said.

Another passenger, Rodney Addison, expressed his discontent with the service suspension. The 69-year-old’s day started two hours earlier than usual, with hopes to make it to a doctor’s appointment on time.

“A lot of people catch the bus and the subway to go to work. And this is very inconvenient for me. I can’t imagine what it’s doing to other people,” Hayes said.

Veronica Battisti, the MTA’s senior director of communications and marketing, told The Baltimore Sun she expects an update on the service suspension later Tuesday.