As Red Line planning restarts, West Baltimore group pitches ‘Smart Line’ to link east-west subway with MARC

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joe Richardson stood in a subway station in downtown Baltimore and stared at the wall, imagining another rail line extending west, all the way to his neighborhood of Midtown-Edmondson.

Today, it’s just an idea, but Richardson believes there is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build an east-west rail line and create a regional transportation hub in West Baltimore.

Advertisement

His mayor is a Democrat, his president is a Democrat, and, perhaps most importantly, his governor is now a Democrat, and all three have spoken about the need to invest in public transportation.

Gov. Wes Moore came into office this year promising to revive the Red Line, the long-planned light rail project in Baltimore canceled by his Republican predecessor, and local leaders expect Moore to make good on that promise.

Advertisement

The $2.9 billion Red Line would have connected the Bayview area in Southeast Baltimore to Woodlawn in Baltimore County. The state spent about $300 million planning for the light rail project, then gave up a $900 million federal commitment when then-Gov. Larry Hogan canceled it in 2015.

Richardson, the president of the Edmondson Community Organization, said he was rehabbing homes in Midtown-Edmondson when he decided in 2019 to move to the neighborhood, which includes the West Baltimore MARC/Amtrak passenger railroad stop. Currently, the station is little more than a staircase to a platform with no wheelchair access.

Richardson envisions replacing it with a multimodal hub that would be the first stop of a new east-west transit line, a place where passengers arriving from Washington, D.C., could switch to a subway line and complete a trip to downtown Baltimore in as little as 45 minutes. His organization and its development wing — HUB West Baltimore — call it the “Smart Line.”

The group has reached out to politicians and transit advocates to float the idea. It likely will be just one of many proposals that jockey for political support in the coming months and years.

On the right, Joe Richardson, president of Edmondson Community Organization, and Jonathan Sacks, executive director of HUB West Baltimore Community Development Corporation, a part of ECO, at the West Baltimore MARC stop. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The original Red Line plan was billed as a transformational infrastructure project for the Baltimore region and an equivalent plan likely would cost billions of dollars more today.

“[It] would be a tremendous catalyst, an economic catalyst for a disinvested, redlined community,” said Richardson, calling Midtown-Edmondson “one of the most disinvested communities within the whole city of Baltimore.”

Baltimore once had an extensive system of streetcars, dating to 1885 and eventually growing to 56 miles of track. It extended from Ellicott City in Howard County to eastern Baltimore County before shutting down in 1963.

That’s about the same time that leaders formalized a plan for a rapid regional transit system similar to one being built in Washington. They envisioned six rail spokes extending from a downtown hub.

Advertisement

But only one line — the Metro SubwayLink — was built. The 15.4-mile north-south subway line opened in 1983 and was extended twice. It connects Owings Mills to the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

After the first extension was completed in 1987, the line’s average daily ridership reached 45,000, and transit officials predicted it could eventually grow as high as 82,000.

Instead, those numbers cratered. By 2017, average daily ridership hovered roughly around 30,000. It dropped to just over 20,000 on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic. Ridership then plummeted and has remained low, averaging just a few thousand riders each day.

Transit advocates say an east-west line would make the system more useful and increase overall ridership.

Sign indicating destinations in the Lexington Market Metro SubwayLink station. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Mayor Brandon Scott said he knows from personal experience that a rapid connection between East and West Baltimore is desperately needed. Scott recalled growing up in Northwest Baltimore, waking up at 5:30 a.m. and taking multiple buses to get to high school in Northeast Baltimore by 8 a.m.

Baltimore should by now be celebrating the completion of the Red Line, Scott said, but thanks to Hogan, the region is back at the drawing table.

Advertisement

When the Republican governor came into office nearly a decade ago, he canceled the plan, calling it a “wasteful boondoggle.”

His administration returned the federal money and shifted $736 million of state money to roads in the surrounding, predominantly white counties. The decision infuriated Baltimore activists and politicians. With governors limited by state law to two four-year terms and Democrats expected to win back the office in 2022, the Red Line came up repeatedly during the crowded Democratic primary campaign.

At a climate change forum for candidates, Moore was asked whether he would revive the Red Line if elected.

“The answer is 100%, absolutely yes,” Moore responded.

Moore has repeated his promise for an east-west connector through Baltimore since winning election.

“I am immensely and extremely grateful — as is all of the Baltimore community — for Gov. Moore for beginning to undo a historic wrong,” Scott said.

Advertisement

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in 2022 at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Like Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is excited about the revival of an east-west connector, with a caveat.

“As we think about how to replicate the positive impacts of [the Red Line], I think it’s also critical to acknowledge the many ways in which the region has changed over the past decade,” the Democrat said.

In 2012, Sparrows Point in eastern Baltimore County hit a low point when its storied steel mill finally closed. Today, Tradepoint Atlantic, a 3,300-acre logistics hub with warehouses and manufacturing, occupies that space, employing more than 12,000 people. Any east-west rail line needs to reach Sparrows Point, Olszewski said.

Asked about the governor’s vision for an east-west connector, a spokesman for Moore referred The Baltimore Sun to the Maryland Transit Administration. The agency is planning two transit lines in the Baltimore area: a north-south corridor from downtown Baltimore to Lutherville and an east-west connector reminiscent of the Red Line.

The transit administration released a feasibility study last year for seven east-west rapid transit connectors and routes, featuring a mix of heavy rail, light rail and bus options.

Light rail is usually powered by electrical wires overhead and is slower than heavy rail. Heavy rail — think subway — typically involves a third, electrified rail and is more expensive to build. Bus lines are the cheapest option, but typically offer the least reliable transit times and less capacity.

Advertisement

Spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said the transit administration is preparing to start its next phase of planning, which will whittle down the options, hash out designs and prepare to apply for federal funding.

“The Alternatives Analysis phase will include a robust public involvement period,” Battisti said in a statement. “Public input is crucial to help us understand the public’s concerns and levels of support for various options.”

A map showing plans for the previous Red Line transit project, canceled in 2015 by then-Gov. Larry Hogan. Source: Maryland Transit Administration (Baltimore Sun Graphic)

The team behind the Smart Line proposal thinks its idea deserves consideration, too. It shares similarities with some of the state’s proposals, as well as the original Red Line. But Jonathan Sacks, the executive director of HUB West Baltimore, said it stands out for a few reasons.

The original Red Line plans called for a new subway tunnel underneath Baltimore with stops in places like the Inner Harbor, Harbor East and Fells Point. The Smart Line would link to the existing underground tunnel at Lexington Market, resurface after the Johns Hopkins Hospital and continue east. The tunnel is significantly underused, Sacks said, and building a second one would be unnecessarily expensive.

The Smart Line eventually would extend as far west as Woodlawn and as far east as Sparrows Point, using planned rights of way on the west side and existing ones on the east.

A proposed first phase would connect the West Baltimore MARC stop to Lexington Market using mostly aboveground rail along the “Highway to Nowhere,” a 1.39-mile stretch that cut through several Black neighborhoods when it was built in the 1970s.

Advertisement

The highway ends at the West Baltimore MARC/Amtrak stop, which is slated for renovations by Amtrak when it builds the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. That $6 billion project will allow passenger trains to travel faster and with more capacity up and down the East Coast. But first, Amtrak must acquire and demolish some buildings and homes in Midtown-Edmondson. As part of the project, Amtrak has committed $50 million for community investments.

Sacks and Richardson said they’ve had conversations with Amtrak about using that money for a multimodal station that connects to a subway line. Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said the federal agency is working with the state of Maryland to finalize plans “with the explicit goal of not precluding a future surface-running Red Line station.”

Perhaps the best part about this plan, Sacks said, is that the state could start construction on the first phase next year. Sacks wants Maryland to front the money for Phase One while applying to the federal government for money for future phases, a process that typically involves years of study and review.

Sacks said he believes connecting Lexington Market to the West Baltimore MARC stop would cost $1 billion, though he acknowledged that figure comes from consultants, not engineers.

Bree Jones is the founder of Parity, a nonprofit development firm. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Creating a regional transit hub in Midtown-Edmondson would transform a West Baltimore community where hundreds of homes are vacant, Sacks said. He pointed to a law passed this year by the General Assembly that created an annual $5 million fund to help finance “transit-oriented developments,” meaning apartments, businesses and housing built near public transportation.

Bree Jones said it’s vital for residents of places like West Baltimore to be connected to job opportunities throughout the region, but she cautioned that any major infrastructure project like a revived Red Line will have unintended consequences.

Advertisement

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Jones runs the nonprofit development firm Parity, which is trying to renovate vacant houses and create homeownership opportunities in Black neighborhoods. Parity’s first target has been a block of mostly vacant rowhouses in Harlem Park, just north of the Highway to Nowhere.

Some of these vacant homes were previously owned by speculators, Jones said, who bought them after the Red Line was announced. When the Red Line didn’t come, these speculators sat on the properties, letting them decay, she said.

Any announcement of a new Red Line could incite a similar land grab, Jones said, pushing out some residents and rewarding speculative investors. She said she’s already had one owner back out of a deal to sell a vacant rowhouse after the city was awarded a $2 million grant to study potential redevelopment plans for the Highway to Nowhere.

“We don’t want to get so excited and ahead of ourselves that we inadvertently harm community in the process,” Jones said. “These announcements and whatever happens around the infrastructure project have to be accompanied by proactive anti-displacement and acquisition efforts.”

While Sacks and Richardson want to see shovels in the ground as early as next year, Jones wants to see more community meetings with dialogue and frank conversation. What made the Red Line so promising — and its loss so profound — was the buy-in from residents, she said, and that took years of community organizing.

Speaking earlier this month to Transit Choices, a group of regional public transportation advocates, Sacks acknowledged that their idea was just that — an idea — and that they want to start a broader dialogue.

Advertisement

“This is us throwing this out there and saying, ‘Hey, we think this makes sense,’” he said.