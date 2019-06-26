Reimagining Harborplace: What do people want from Baltimore's iconic waterfront?

The two low-slung pavilions filled with shops and restaurants were considered visionary when the Rouse Co. built them on parkland along Baltimore’s Inner Harbor nearly four decades ago. But over the years, Harborplace lost its luster and financial footing. Now there’s a debate about what should be done with the iconic waterfront.

Suggestions range from bringing more entertainment venues to the buildings and sprucing them up to leveling one or both structures to create a larger gathering space. Some even propose attempting to restore a natural shoreline in what has been a working harbor for nearly three centuries.

While the ideas differ radically, they all focus on the belief that the property, city-owned and privately leased, still ought to serve as a draw for visitors but had better appeal to locals who work and now live in far greater numbers downtown and around the harbor.

“There’s a concept that locals don’t like to be where the tourists are, but tourists do like to be where locals are,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership. “So focus on the locals and you’ll likely get both locals and tourists.”

The nonprofit partnership hosts festivals, exercise classes and a seasonal ice rink on the waterfront around Harborplace and is redesigning the recreational space on Rash Field on the south shore.

Schwartz suggested local ownership of the pavilions would be a start. The property has been sold twice since the days of Rouse, a Columbia-based firm led by Jim Rouse, who envisioned Harborplace and other “festival marketplaces” around the country.

The Light Street pavilion and Pratt Street pavilion are undergoing renovations.

New York-based General Growth Properties bought Harborplace in 2004 but never found a mix to match changing consumer tastes. Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. spent $100 million in 2012 on the place, promising to refresh the pavilions and bring new tenants and energy to them. But the company defaulted on its $76 million mortgage. And in May a judge, citing The Baltimore Sun’s reporting on vacancies and conditions, put a receiver in control of the property to protect the interests of the lender.

What exactly that means for Harborplace isn’t clear. The firm could pay the debt and regain control, changing nothing beyond some recent long-awaited renovations to the Pratt Street pavilion. Or its long-term lease, ending in 2087, could be acquired by another company with its own plans.

The city’s development agency, Baltimore Development Corp., said lease provisions would remain in force under new owners and changes would require city approval.

Colin Tarbert, BDC's president and CEO, said city leaders share the public’s frustrations with the pace of redevelopment.

“While many people still visit Harborplace to shop and dine, we know the current ownership has not maximized its full potential,” he said. “We are currently in the process of setting up a meeting with the receiver so the city can share its concerns and discuss the future of Harborplace."

The Greater Baltimore Committee also plans to monitor the receivership process and make suggestions, said Donald C. Fry, president of the business group. He said changes will be controlled by the receiver and lenders, and perhaps a new owner, but he wants Harborplace to remain “an attraction and an attractive place” for residents, day-trippers and tourists.

Other residents and groups already have specific ideas, including Schwartz, who suggested “pop-up” shops and a more substantial budget for bands, magicians and other entertainment in the amphitheater between the pavilions to draw locals’ continuing attention. She’d like the iconic pavilions to be preserved but opened up so the water can be seen from the street.

A 2008 redevelopment plan from business leaders at the Downtown Partnership also calls for, among other things, pavilion modifications to make them more appealing from the street side.

Residents have long been concerned about those views and open spaces. A citywide referendum barely passed in 1978 allowing the 3.2 acres of public parkland to be developed into Harborplace.

Louise Alder fondly remembers Inner Harbor Park in the 1970s, when the then-Locust Point resident attended the city fair, neighborhood and ethnic festivals and New Year’s Eve celebrations. She helped formed Citizens for the Preservation of the Inner Harbor when she heard of Rouse’s commercialization plans, but she and other residents and downtown business owners were unsuccessful in stopping the development or limiting it to one pavilion as called for in a city master plan.

“The park was a huge jewel,” said Alder, 69. “When the city gave us that park, it was something we never had before. I went out almost every single night bike riding up on the promenade.”

Alder moved to Pennsylvania a decade ago and never stepped foot in the twin pavilions, which she now hopes will be leveled.

In a recent design competition, architects also envisioned more open space around the Inner Harbor.

A design by Kelly Danz and Amanda Ganginis depicted a single pavilion and a park promoting interaction with swimmable and fishable water.

It was among 13 finalists announced this month by competition organizers including AIA Baltimore. Dubbed Permeable Futures, the design by Danz and Ganginis would create a green corridor from Camden Yards to the harbor and include a beach, swimming pool, oyster retention area and boat docks.

“We tried to generate some ideas about what could happen in the Inner Harbor if it wasn’t based around commercialism, but if it was based around recreation,” Danz said. They retained one pavilion because “we didn’t want to erase the history of the Inner Harbor.”

They said some of the things would be easy to do.

Left as is, the harbor still holds appeal, even if some perceive safety problems. Reports downtown of assaults and thefts, particularly of cellphones, have concerned tenants. And the sometimes raucous gatherings of African American teens near the harbor have sparked conflict between those who see bored youth being racially profiled and others who see a threat.