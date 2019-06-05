Former Daily Record building in downtown Baltimore sold for nearly $2.3 million

The former Daily Record newspaper building in downtown Baltimore has sold for nearly $2.3 million, according to SVN RealSite, the real estate firm that brokered the sale.

The building had already been turned into apartments, and the sale amounted to $113,750 per unit.

The seller was 11 Saratoga LLC, which land records show bought the building for $550,000 in 2015 from the newspaper after the publisher went looking for more modern office space. The paper had been housed there for nearly a century.

The Daily Record moved a few dozen workers to nearby St. Paul Street. The Baltimore Sun also recently moved from its longtime downtown Baltimore offices on Calvert Street to South Baltimore’s Port Covington.

