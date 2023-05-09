Superblock redevelopment in Baltimore inches closer to reality

The latest developer group behind a portion of the Superblock -- Westside Partners LLC -- consisting of Christopher Janian, left, president of Vitruvius, and Jayson Williams, CEO of Mayson-Dixon Companies, at the old pharmacy, a now-gutted site on Howard Street, as they talk Monday about their plans to present Tuesday before the city's historic preservation panel. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After decades of false starts, the planned redevelopment of a historic city block in West Baltimore will go before a city panel Tuesday afternoon. Developers are eyeing a mixed-use development that keeps several facades and highlights the civil rights history of a former drugstore, but they plan to demolish a handful of structures near the corner of Howard and Fayette streets.

Tuesday’s hearing before the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation will be the first of several public meetings as Westside Partners LLC — a partnership among the development firms Vitruvius, Mayson-Dixon and Partnered — wends its way through a monthslong approval process from the city.

The proposed $155 million development is called The Compass and could include apartments, parking, a hotel and an entertainment venue.

“We understand the history. We understand the difficulties,” said Jayson Williams of Mayson-Dixon. “Now, let’s just come together and get it done.”

City leaders have discussed redeveloping a handful of blocks in the once-bustling shopping corridor of Howard Street just west of downtown for at least five decades.

Nicole King, a history professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has researched and written about the Superblock and the surrounding area, where department stores like Hutzler’s, Hecht’s, Stewart’s and Hochschild, Kohn anchored a thriving retail area. In a letter to the historic preservation panel, King said demolishing the buildings would harm the historic character of downtown and that the existing building should be incorporated into the redevelopment plans.

Another building can be seen through the windows of the former pharmacy on Howard Street. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

According to King, city leaders have wanted to erase the history of the area since as early as 1974, when they envisioned a retail center akin to a suburban mall with fountains and plentiful parking, but those plans never materialized.

At the turn of the century, the focus was narrowed to the properties within an area bounded by Park Avenue, Howard, Fayette and Lexington streets and dubbed the “Superblock.” The city awarded a contract to develop the property, but the plans foundered, stymied in part by a lawsuit and the Great Recession before the city killed the deal in 2013.

The city reopened the Superblock for bids in 2015, which is how Westside Partners came to control much of it, agreeing in 2020 to pay $4.5 million for more than a dozen properties.

As part of its redevelopment plan, Westside Partners wants to demolish buildings at 220, 222, 224 and 226 W. Fayette St. as well as 101, 105 and 107 N. Howard St., which are located within the city’s Five & Dime Historic District.

Chris Janian of Vitruvius said the structures are in bad shape and don’t have floor plates conducive to modern development plans. Their demolition will be discussed at Tuesday’s CHAP hearing, which will likely be followed by three more CHAP hearings, Janian said, plus a hearing before the Urban Design & Architecture advisory panel.

Those hearings will be spread across six months, Janian said, during which Westside Partners will work with the architecture firm Hanbury to refine its plans. If all goes well, it could take an additional year to get building permits, he said.

As the child of art historians, Janian said he’s excited to retain and preserve facades and historic features of the Superblock.

“I love the historic nature of the entire block and I love the opportunity and the potential that we see within it,” Janian said.

The demolition request by Westside Partners, for instance, does not include the former Read’s, a Maryland drugstore chain that Rite Aid acquired in the 1980s. The drugstore occupied a building at the corner of Lexington and Howard streets and its lunch counter was a flashpoint for early anti-segregation sit-in demonstrations during the civil rights era.

In 1955, Morgan State College students staged an impromptu sit-in. Within a month, the retail chain began serving all patrons, Black and white, at all of its 37 Baltimore-area lunch counters.

Previous redevelopment plans would have demolished the Read’s building. Williams said preserving that history is personal to him — his grandfather, a Black man, was denied entry into a Read’s in Highlandtown.

The latest developer group behind a portion of the Superblock – Westside Partners LLC – consisting of Jayson Williams, left, CEO of Mayson-Dixon Companies and Christopher Janian, president of Vitruvius, at the former Read's Drug Store, now gutted, on Howard Street. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Today, the former Read’s in the Superblock is little more than a shell. The interior has been almost entirely gutted and few signs are left of its historic past. The words “Dietrich Bros.” are scrawled across exposed steel beams, the name of a long-defunct Baltimore steel manufacturer founded in 1896.

“Knowing the history of the building, the history to the city, the history of the Civil Rights Movement and to my family, I feel really blessed to be able to stand in this building,” Williams said. “Anything can be revitalized. You just have to have faith and patience.”

As for Janian, the revitalization of the area seems inevitable. There are wide sidewalks for foot traffic and outdoor dining and opportunities for more trees and better lighting.

Baltimore Light RailLink trains ding as they move along Howard Street and a Metro SubwayLink station is a block away. Nearby are Lexington Market, the Hippodrome, the Bromo Seltzer Tower, CFG Bank Arena, and other arts venues.

“The connectivity that we can create here is really important,” Janian said. “It just wants to feel like one flowing amazing district.”

The brick shell of the former Hendler Creamery building at 1100 E. Baltimore St. in Jonestown is braced, but mixed-use redevelopment plans at the site have been stalled for several years. The Romanesque Revival structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built as a cable car powerhouse in 1892, but is best known as the factory producing Hendler’s ice cream from 1912 until the 1970s. Jan. 18, 2022 p1 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

In addition to the Superblock, the city’s historic preservation panel is expected to discuss plans for the demolition of the Hendler Creamery building on East Baltimore and Aisquith streets. The building originally housed a steam engine to power cable cars before a creamery bought it in 1912 and made ice cream there until the 1960s. Much of the building was demolished several years ago to make way for a residential development, but those plans have stalled. All that remains is the facade.

The Helping Up Mission, a nonprofit located nearby that helps people with homelessness and addiction, wants to buy the parcel and demolish what’s left to make way for green space in the neighborhood.