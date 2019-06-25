'This one here is a doll': Baltimore man finds 8-foot boa constrictor near Lake Montebello, gives it away

An 8-foot boa constrictor that was found loose near Lake Montebello in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon was given Tuesday to Wildlife Adventures, a wildlife awareness organization in Baltimore.

Ian Mack, 41, of Woodberry discovered the snake while playing golf with his friends near the lake. The reptile was found lounging in a groundhog den with a bulge the size of a groundhog, he said.

Mack, an arborist, picked up the snake and took it home rather than leaving it at the reservoir.

“I was afraid that someone would freak out and kill it,” Mack said. “I didn’t want this little guy to have that fate.”

Mack said he reached out to The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter and 311 on Saturday but that neither returned his call until the following day. By then, he had agreed to give the snake to Bill Trautman, who runs Wildlife Adventures.

Mack also posted on a Facebook page, Lost and Found Pets Baltimore City, on Sunday in hopes to return the boa constrictor to its rightful owner.

“I just wanted to find him a good snake home.” Mack said.

The boa constrictor, who Mack named Lieutenant Dan, “is not dangerous,” he said.

“This one here is a doll,” Mack said. “Just likes to hang out and listen to music.”