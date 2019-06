Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Lead artist Megan Lewis, second from right, guides the artists as they paint a mural on the rear of the RiteAid in the 3100 block of Greenmount Avenue in Waverly. About 80 young people in Baltimore City's YouthWorks program are wielding paintbrushes this week in Waverly and Reservoir Hill, painting a total of eight murals as part of Art @ Work. Each team canvassed their neighborhood for design inspiration, working with a lead artist to create murals that will be completed by July 27. The participants in Art @ Work, which is run by Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, in partnership with Jubilee Arts and 901 Arts, also take part in professional development and skill-building workshops. Community celebrations and trolley tours will be held in both neighborhoods on July 28 from 6-9pm to unveil the completed murals.