Youth photojournalism project

Taikira White, 14, from East Baltimore, photographs under a bridge on N. Linwood Ave. for her photojournalism project with the non-profit group, the Intersection.

At risk youth have been targeted by a non-profit group called "The Intersection," and are being trained to be community organizers. Last Tuesday, three teenagers from East Baltimore photographed environmental racism for their photojournalism project. An exhibition of the photographs will be held August 10th in conjunction with a student-led mayoral debate, at the Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center at 1100 E. Fayette St.

Baltimore Sun Photo by Gabe Dinsmoor