Voices from Freddie Gray's neighborhood

Apr 20, 2015 | 10:18 PM
Those who knew Freddie Gray sat on front steps or stood in close circles, shaking their heads at the death of another young black man while in police custody. They described a 25-year-old who was well-liked by older residents and beloved by his peers for his sense of humor and laid-back personality.
