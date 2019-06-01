Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Baltimore City

Three year old shooting victim remembered

McKenzie Elliott, the 3-year-old killed last year when she was struck by a bullet on her front porch, would be four this month, and is be remembered at an event that includes a renaming of a part of the street after her.

Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun
