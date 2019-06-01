Three year old shooting victim remembered

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein and Commissioner Kevin Davis of the Baltimore Police Department announce the arrests and indictment of alleged gang members charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances. One defendant is charged with shooting a gun during a turf battle and killing three year-old McKenzie Elliott three years ago. A poster of McKenzie Elliott (L) was displayed at the press conference.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein and Commissioner Kevin Davis of the Baltimore Police Department announce the arrests and indictment of alleged gang members charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances. One defendant is charged with shooting a gun during a turf battle and killing three year-old McKenzie Elliott three years ago. A poster of McKenzie Elliott (L) was displayed at the press conference. Baltimore
SEE MORE GALLERIES
McKenzie Elliott, the 3-year-old killed last year when she was struck by a bullet on her front porch, would be four this month, and is be remembered at an event that includes a renaming of a part of the street after her.
Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun