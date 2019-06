Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Noah Wortham, second from right, watches Carver Vo-Tech instructor Chef Artitus McDowell on the grill, right, during the lunch rush. Students from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School serve burgers and fries to customers at their pop-up shop at R House. The real-life restaurant experience is part of a school program initiated by the non-profit community empowerment organization called Noisy Tenants.