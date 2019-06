Jacob Asa Windeagle Ridgeway, 20, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute and distributing LSD.

James Donald Ruffin, 26, of Sandy Spring, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute and distributing LSD.

The following seven people were arrested in the vicinity of Fort Armistead Park by Anne Arundel police or Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who were working together on drug enforcement at the Starscape rave: