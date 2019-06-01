Photos: Select Lounge shooting
The officers who fired their weapons in the police-involved shooting at the Select Lounge in January have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the city State's Attorney's Office, which closed a 7-month investigation. The Sun has obtained the Baltimore City Police Department's investigative file of the shooting, which killed two people, including a plainclothes officer, and injured others.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad